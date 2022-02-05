COVID-19: South Africa records 2,782 new cases and 221 deaths
South Africa has recorded 2,782 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,618,853.
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%).
221 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 95,766 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,473,120 with a recovery rate of 96%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 30,167,525 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
