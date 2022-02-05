Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 2,782 new cases and 221 deaths The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%). 5 February 2022 6:50 AM
SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm Energy expert Clyde Mallinson says what is happening at Eskom's Kusile Power Station is sad as it is like trying to put together a... 4 February 2022 5:38 PM
Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala says once an agreement that divides markets or fixes prices is concluded, the inevitable... 4 February 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company. 4 February 2022 8:15 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
View all Politics
De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last unt... 4 February 2022 10:17 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Leon Lourens about Pepkor's acquisition in Brazil. 3 February 2022 6:56 PM
View all Business
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
View all Sport
Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just... 4 February 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 2,782 new cases and 221 deaths

5 February 2022 6:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
#Covid19
vaccine

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%).

South Africa has recorded 2,782 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,618,853.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%).

221 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 95,766 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,473,120 with a recovery rate of 96%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 30,167,525 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Listen to the full interview below:




5 February 2022 6:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
#Covid19
vaccine

More from Local

SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm

4 February 2022 5:38 PM

Energy expert Clyde Mallinson says what is happening at Eskom's Kusile Power Station is sad as it is like trying to put together a particular car with another car's parts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog

4 February 2022 4:32 PM

Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala says once an agreement that divides markets or fixes prices is concluded, the inevitable outcome is that consumers suffer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly Speaker fails in bid to appeal decision to grant PP legal representation

4 February 2022 12:12 PM

The apex court said that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and did not detract from accountability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC

4 February 2022 11:55 AM

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

4 February 2022 11:20 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to High Court advocate Lunga Siyo to weigh in on the Judicial Service Commission interviews.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished

4 February 2022 10:17 AM

The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last until early Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Weather Service issues warning for disruptive rain, flooding for Gauteng

4 February 2022 10:08 AM

A warning has been issued to emergency services in the province as well as in Mpumalanga and western bushveld of Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Cancer Day: 'Stem cell transplant tool in treating blood cancers'

4 February 2022 7:43 AM

DKMS Africa Director Dr Theo Gerdener urges the public to become stem cell donors as without donations nothing can be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'

3 February 2022 8:14 PM

Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm

Local

Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog

Local

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

Local

EWN Highlights

Officer killed in shootout during cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

4 February 2022 8:30 PM

COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of ebbing, according to AFP data

4 February 2022 7:21 PM

PP welcomes ruling allowing legal representation at impeachment hearing

4 February 2022 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA