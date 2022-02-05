'Radio should be used more to raise awareness about cancer'





World Cancer Day is an international day marked on 4 February to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

South Africa has a shortage of oncologists which impacts the treatment of cancer in many people.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Tygerberg Hospital head of Breast and Endocrine Unit Dr Jenny Edge says more awareness is needed around the disease.

How do you target women aged 50 and above? Social media is really not the way to go. Radio is incredibly useful and I think we should be using it more and churches, other religious groups and social groups. Dr Jenny Edge, Head of Breast and Endocrine Unit - Tygerberg Hospital

Listen to the full interview below: