



JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla says their data continues to show that the majority of those who are admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

On Friday, Phaahla briefed the media on government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the National Vaccination Rollout Programme.

He again appealed to South Africans to seize the opportunity of protecting themselves and those around them by getting the jab.

So far, more than 30 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.

LATEST NUMBERS

South Africa has recorded 2,782 new infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,618,853.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (33%) followed by the Western Cape (17%).

221 more people have died, bringing the national death toll to 95,766 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,473,120 with a recovery rate of 96%.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 618 853 with 2 782 new cases reported. Today 221 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 95 766 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 473 120 with a recovery rate of 96% pic.twitter.com/7FKfhvgYiL — Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 4, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations