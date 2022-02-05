Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla says their data continues to show that the majority of those who are admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.
On Friday, Phaahla briefed the media on government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the National Vaccination Rollout Programme.
He again appealed to South Africans to seize the opportunity of protecting themselves and those around them by getting the jab.
So far, more than 30 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide.
LATEST NUMBERS
South Africa has recorded 2,782 new infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,618,853.
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (33%) followed by the Western Cape (17%).
221 more people have died, bringing the national death toll to 95,766 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,473,120 with a recovery rate of 96%.
This article first appeared on EWN : Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations
