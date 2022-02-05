



Is it a good idea to brand your workplace a 'family'?

CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy says there could be blurred lines in organisations when colleagues call each other family.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Moonsamy says this can be a difficult territory to tread on.

If you call someone your office wife, husband, mom or dad, remember not all South Africans have a wonderful relationship with their families and in some cases, people have not spoken to their families in a long time. Devan Moonsamy, CEO of ICHAF Training Institute - South African TVET College

I would say that sometimes when we make this kind of reference, everybody has a different relationship with their siblings, aunts and uncles. I would say stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members. Devan Moonsamy, CEO of ICHAF Training Institute - South African TVET College

Moonsamy says it is better to refer to each other as tribes or team members.

Listen to the full interview below: