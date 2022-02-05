JSC recommends Ramaphosa appoints Judge Maya as Chief Justice





CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Service Commission has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya - as the next Chief Justice of South Africa.

The Chief Justice position became vacant when Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term came to an end in October last year.

The JSC interviewed four shortlisted candidates for the top post throughout the week following a thorough selection process which, for the first time, involved public nominations.

Justice Maya was the only woman among candidates for the Chief Justice position.

Maya was the first woman to be appointed as SCA president in 2017.

