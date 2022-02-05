Streaming issues? Report here
The Jukebox
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
JSC recommends Ramaphosa appoints Judge Maya as Chief Justice

5 February 2022 7:21 PM
by Maki Molapo
Judicial Service Commission
Mandisa Maya
President Cyril Ramaphosa

The JSC interviewed four shortlisted candidates for the top post throughout the week following a thorough selection process which, for the first time, involved public nominations.

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Service Commission has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya - as the next Chief Justice of South Africa.

The Chief Justice position became vacant when Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term came to an end in October last year.

The JSC interviewed four shortlisted candidates for the top post throughout the week following a thorough selection process which, for the first time, involved public nominations.

Justice Maya was the only woman among candidates for the Chief Justice position.

Maya was the first woman to be appointed as SCA president in 2017.


This article first appeared on EWN : JSC recommends Ramaphosa appoints Judge Maya as Chief Justice




'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members'

5 February 2022 10:11 AM

CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleagues as family members.

'Radio should be used more to raise awareness about cancer'

5 February 2022 9:19 AM

Tygerberg Hospital head of Breast and Endocrine Unit Dr Jenny Edge talks about World Cancer Day and the awareness needed.

Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain

5 February 2022 9:17 AM

Emergency services say large parts of Centurion area near the Hennops River and Centurion Lake were flooded after Friday night’s rainy weather.

Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations

5 February 2022 8:21 AM

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says their data continues to show that the majority of those who are admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

COVID-19: South Africa records 2,782 new cases and 221 deaths

5 February 2022 6:50 AM

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%).

SOME REPRIEVE: Eskom reduces power cuts to Stage 1 from 9pm

4 February 2022 5:38 PM

Energy expert Clyde Mallinson says what is happening at Eskom's Kusile Power Station is sad as it is like trying to put together a particular car with another car's parts.

Wesbank and Toyota guilty of collusion: 'Consumers suffer,' says watchdog

4 February 2022 4:32 PM

Competition Commission's Makgale Mohlala says once an agreement that divides markets or fixes prices is concluded, the inevitable outcome is that consumers suffer.

Parly Speaker fails in bid to appeal decision to grant PP legal representation

4 February 2022 12:12 PM

The apex court said that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and did not detract from accountability.

A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC

4 February 2022 11:55 AM

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

4 February 2022 11:20 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to High Court advocate Lunga Siyo to weigh in on the Judicial Service Commission interviews.

