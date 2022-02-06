COVID-19: South Africa records 3,357 new cases and 48 deaths





South Africa has recorded 3,357 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 3,622,210.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%).

48 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 95,817 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,477,336 with a recovery rate of 96%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 30,185,123 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.