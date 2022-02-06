Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Lifestyle

'It is quite common for the brain to process our environment while we sleep'

6 February 2022 7:40 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Brain
sleep
sleep stages

Directo of Sleep Science at the UCT Dr Dale Rae talks about how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep.

The brain sometimes monitors its surroundings during sleep and this happens through sounds.

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to the director of Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town Dr Dale Rae about the difficult balancing act the sleeping brain faces and how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep.

We're not like Dolphins and Ducks, our entire brain does go into sleep mode but there is a level of vigilance at certain stages of sleep. So when we are in our light stages of sleep we are highly aware of the environment around us.

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - UCT

It is quite common for us to be processing the environment around us while we sleep and are in stage two sleep but generally, the sound shouldn't disrupt us.

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - UCT

Listen to the full interview below:




