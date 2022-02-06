



JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services officials have warned residents in areas affected by flooding in Gauteng to be cautious as more rain was expected.

Several rescue operations were carried out in parts of the province on Saturday after inclement weather conditions resulted in the flooding of roads and homes.

Nearly 800 people in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi were affected while in Centurion some motorists had to be rescued from their cars.

Negotiations with residents of Eerste Fabriek continued into the evening as some refused to be temporarily relocated to community halls following flooding that saw at least 60 people trapped on the roofs of their flooded homes.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said, “Community leaders are engaging on how best to evacuate people but from the emergency services side, if we are given a go-ahead to go in and assist those people from their rooftops then we will carry out that assignment.”

Residents said they had waited two years to be relocated and would only move once government offered them a safer and permanent solution.

#TshwaneFloods Eerste Fabriek resident and community leader Prince Leshiba has pleaded with the local municipality to assist by moving people to a safer area. He says the flooding occurs every year,resulting in devastating losses. MS pic.twitter.com/WH5e3eiEjs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2022

Elsewhere, Ekurhuleni EMS rescued four people trapped on the roof of a car in Olifantsfontein while a search for three others was launched.

Other affected areas included Hammanskraal, Montana and Bronkhorstspruit.

#TshwaneFloods Tshwane metro police are in the area trying to keep curious locals from standing on the bridge over the flooded Pienaarsrivier. A police chopper is also here. MS pic.twitter.com/hZOlvicaHe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng residents affected by flooding are warned to brace for more rain