Critical questions you need to ask your financial advisor





Certified financial advisor Paul Roelefse says consumers need to be careful about advice that is linked to a product.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelefse gives questions one needs to ask their financial advisor.

Who do you work for is a very important question. Advice comes in all shapes and forms, it comes from agents that work from companies, you get individuals that work for themselves on their own. You get brokers, financial planners etc. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Before any advice is given, you should really be taken through a process where the advisor or the advice being given understands everything about you, what you have, what you need and where you come from. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

