All systems go for SA's school children to return to classrooms full-time
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says it all systems go for school children to go back to classes full-time from Monday.
She has been briefing the country on the readiness of schools.
“We have engaged in a series of meetings starting with the council of education ministers followed by consultations with the heads of education departments. We met with school governing bodies, we met with teacher unions, we met with associations that work with special schools and the principals’ associations as well as civil society to engage around the return to school.”
After close to two years of rotational teaching school children will go back to full-time learning.
Earlier this week Cabinet announced that the rotational system would end with immediate effect at primary, secondary and special schools.
“In terms of that decision, primary, secondary and special will return to full daily attendance. The provision for social distancing of one metre for learners in school was removed.”
Motshekga said that they faced several challenges, including overcrowding but there has been overwhelming support for children to go back to Monday to Friday classes.
She added the department was confident schools were ready for the new normal.
The sector has welcomed this decision saying it would improve children's learning outcomes.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is giving an update on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2022
Earlier this week the department announced that pupils would return to normal school hours from Monday. VM
This article first appeared on EWN : All systems go for SA's school children to return to classrooms full-time
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
