Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day in Johannesburg? We’ve got you covered.





JOHANNESBURG - You’d be forgiven for forgetting but to keep you from sleeping on a lumpy couch, we’ve pulled together some fantastic options to redeem yourself. While most of these tips carry a price tag, we’ve made sure to include some budget-friendly alternatives to guarantee a loving, intimate experience.

A massive head’s up, though. Bookings are essential for ALL the options below (barring the home bound lovers) so move fast to secure your spot and tag us in your amazing Valentine’s Day pictures so that we can celebrate your love!

We’ve used Joburg.co.za as our main source for most of these events so visit them to uncover even more ideas.

Enough time wasted, let’s get into it!

Looking for your winning bouquet of flowers or gift this V-Day? Here are some blooming winners:

Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton is a hive of activity and offers a massive range of option. Picture: Wikimedia

Now that your love is enjoying their gift, you’ll need a top-notch place to wine and dine your date. Sink your teeth into these:

The Wilds Nature Reserve is an idyllic alternative to the bustle and hustle of city living. Picture: James Delaney/Wikimedia

So far, you’ve got the flowers, the words, and the dinner. Feeling like taking on boss level romance? What about a weekend away or something fun you can both enjoy?

Saddle Creek Ranch Farm Get away from the buzz of the city and spend the afternoon out in Hekpoort Valley having an adventure with your special someone.

Higher Ground Book your spot, take your partner along, and enjoy a delicious meal up in the sky. You read correctly – 30.48 metres in the air to be exact.

Discovery's Vitality HealthyFood Studio Not keen on leaving the house but would like to plan something fun and delicious with your sweetheart? Not a problem, Discovery's Vitality HealthyFood Studio has just the thing – a live, interactive cooking experience via a personal video call with a professional chef!

What about a nice picnic at Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens? Picture: Lavinia Engelbrecht/Wikimedia

Budget busters! Times are tough and it’s no secret that you don’t need tons of cash to show and share your love. Here are some options to keep things low-key, romantic and intimate:

- A Virtual Movie Night What's better than cuddling up on the couch to watch your favourite movies together? You don't need much to pull off this sweet date night idea besides a few blankets, comfy pillows and a hoard of snacks.

- Stargazing Lay out a cozy blanket in the garden and get snuggled up together for this ultimate free date night experience. If you happen to have a bottle or two of bubbly, bring it along to amp up the romance factor.

- Online Cooking Classes There are a mass of online cooking classes happening at the moment. Sign up for one with your partner and get cooking!

- Romantic Dinner Put your new cooking or baking skills to the test by organising a romantic candlelit dinner for two in your living or dining room.

- Game Night When you've been together for a long time, a certain rivalry may start to emerge between you. It's harmless fun, but it's the perfect way to keep entertained while keeping safe indoors. Pull out the board games and let the competition begin!

This article first appeared on 947 : Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day in Johannesburg? We’ve got you covered.