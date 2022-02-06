Suspected arson attack at cathedral where late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is buried
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services have responded to a fire that broke out at a cathedral where the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu was buried.
The fire erupted at the St. George's Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday morning, allegedly by an arsonist who was seen fleeing the scene.
According to reports, dean of the cathedral Reverend Michael Weeder said their preliminary investigation found that a lit cotton ball was thrown through the barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's main entrance.
There was no apparent damage to the property and a case was registered with police.
Tutu ashes were buried at the cathedral on 2 January this year, blocks away from Parliament which was also set ablaze on the same day he was buried.
This article first appeared on EWN : Suspected arson attack at cathedral where late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is buried
More from Local
Critical questions you need to ask your financial advisor
Certified financial advisor Paul Roelefse says financial advisors need to be asked who they work for.Read More
All systems go for SA's school children to return to classrooms full-time
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says it all systems go for school children to go back to classes full-time from Monday.Read More
Gauteng residents affected by flooding are warned to brace for more rain
Emergency services officials have warned residents in areas affected by flooding in Gauteng to be cautious as more rain was expected.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,357 new cases and 48 deaths
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%).Read More
JSC recommends Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice
The JSC interviewed four shortlisted candidates for the top post throughout the week following a thorough selection process which, for the first time, involved public nominations.Read More
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members'
CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleagues as family members.Read More
'Radio should be used more to raise awareness about cancer'
Tygerberg Hospital head of Breast and Endocrine Unit Dr Jenny Edge talks about World Cancer Day and the awareness needed.Read More
Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain
Emergency services say large parts of Centurion area near the Hennops River and Centurion Lake were flooded after Friday night’s rainy weather.Read More
Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says their data continues to show that the majority of those who are admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.Read More