Eskom suspends load shedding from tonight
Some reprieve to the week as Eskom announce the suspension of load shedding.
The power utility says it has recovered sufficient generation capacity.
Stage 1 was due to continue until 5 am Monday morning.
Eskom is pleased to announce that #Loadshedding will be suspended from 21:00 tonight due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity. A statement will follow shortly.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 6, 2022
