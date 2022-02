Eskom suspends load shedding from tonight

Some reprieve to the week as Eskom announce the suspension of load shedding.

The power utility says it has recovered sufficient generation capacity.

Stage 1 was due to continue until 5 am Monday morning.

Eskom is pleased to announce that #Loadshedding will be suspended from 21:00 tonight due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity. A statement will follow shortly. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 6, 2022