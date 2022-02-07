JSC interviews: Chair and commissioners failed - Helen Suzman Foundation





The JSC has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya as the next chief justice.

If the president accepts this recommendation, Maya would be the first woman to take up the position.

The recommendation follows a week of interviews of four shortlisted candidates for the top post were conducted - including acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Maya as well as Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

However, the Helen Suzman Foundation is considering filing a lawsuit to challenge the JSC interviews.

Bongani Bingwa chats to the foundation's executive director Nicole Fritz to give more insight on its consideration.

We have said that we are considering legal action but rushing for litigation will be foolhardy. One of the consideration is that South Africa hasn't had a chief justice for too long, and we are cognisant of the fact that any review proceedings will delay such an appointment. Nicole Fritz, Executive director - The Helen Suzman Foundation

The chairperson failed to equip himself to chair the meeting properly and the commissioners failed to apprehend what their role in the interview process was. Nicole Fritz, Executive director - The Helen Suzman Foundation

