We are working on 15 cases from State Capture report - NPA
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga says the organisation has 15 cases from the State Capture reports is an indication that the NPA is doing its job.
RELATED: Athol Williams: I feel vindicated by State Capture report
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mhaga adds that there has been R1,4 billion of assets that have been seized in the Kusile Power Station matter and R20 million in the Tlakudi matter.
There is work in progress, that is why National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) also called for a task force that will coordinate work from the state capture commission.Mthunzi Mhaga, Spokesperson - NPA
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45327322_the-gavel-of-a-judge-in-court.html
More from Politics
JSC interviews: Chair and commissioners failed - Helen Suzman Foundation
Executive director Nicole Fritz says the interviews were not chaired properly and the commissioners failed in their role.Read More
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct
The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company.Read More
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'
Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan
John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice.Read More
Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obligations since October last year.Read More
Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela
Bongani Bingwa chats to Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report.Read More
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.Read More
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.Read More
'South Africa must avoid foreign currency loans,' says economist Duma Gqubule
John Perlman chats to economist Duma Gqubule on the development policy loan by the World Bank to South Africa.Read More