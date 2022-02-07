Transnet suffered a lot, there was absolute disregard for the law - Popo Molefe





Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe says they lost critical and skilled employees during the state capture years.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa released part two of the state capture commission report that deals with alleged corruption and fraud at Transnet and Denel.

The report revealed that Transnet was the primary site of state capture in financial terms.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Transnet chair Popo Molefe, Shadow World Investigations director Paul Holden and Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg Patrick Bond about this.

We found a broken organisation and we were lucky because at that stage they have already commissioned two reports to investigate maleficence in the organisation and supply chain systems were compromised extensively and there was absolute disregard for the law and for the procurement policies of the company. Popo Molefe, Chairperson - Transnet

The company suffered a lot, there was a lot of slippage of the resources of the company as a result of this brokenness. Popo Molefe, Chairperson - Transnet

University of Johannesburg Professor of Sociology Professor Patrick Bond says the appointments at Transnet and the board were questionable.

The entire Transnet upper echelon had lifestyle audits in 2020, we still haven't had all the results of that. The bigger question I hope society asks is as they were doing this, did society have a chance to discuss the mega projects? Professor Patrick Bond, Professor of Sociology - University of Johannesburg

Shadow World Investigations director Paul Holden explains how the money flowed from Transnet to the Gupta family businesses.

The vast majority of the money that was used to buy Optimum Coal was stolen from various different places in the state like Eskom etc. Paul Holden, Director - Shadow World Investigations

Listen to the full interview below: