Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:12
Desperate please to find two missing fishermen
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Debbie D'Aguanno - Family Member
Today at 13:48
New GBV laws
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Kerryn Rehse - Advocacy, Policy and Research Officer at Mosaic Ngo
Today at 14:05
Parenting and Parents -Teenagers, their safety, and boundaries
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nozipho Mbatha - Parenting Coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
Gauteng education department faces legal action over electrocuted learner
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Julia Chaskalson, research and advocacy officer at SECTION27
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg How much more will we pay for electricity this year?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing & Tariffs for City Power
Today at 16:10
Spotlight on Transnet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature -The Long Game by Dori Clark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money - Dave Foord, Director and Chief Investment Officer of Foord Asset Management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dave Foord - Investor at Foord Asset Management
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Intelligence and police failed to stop orchestrated July unrest - Report finds

7 February 2022 12:59 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report by a panel of experts into July riots which saw 300 people dead.

According to a panel of experts appointed to probe the reasons behind the July 2021 unrest, there was a significant intelligence failure to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the planned and orchestrated violence.

The intelligence's interpretation of what was happening, happened too late and as a result the security services failed to put in place the necessary interventions.

RELATED: July unrest: 'There seems to have been little capacity for innovation in SAPS'

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light for the public release of the report which left more than 300 people dead.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana to weigh in on the report.

The report also says that there was no meeting of the national security council which is chaired by Ramaphosa prior to the riots. They had not been meeting for an extended period before the violence erupted.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:




