Intelligence and police failed to stop orchestrated July unrest - Report finds
According to a panel of experts appointed to probe the reasons behind the July 2021 unrest, there was a significant intelligence failure to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the planned and orchestrated violence.
The intelligence's interpretation of what was happening, happened too late and as a result the security services failed to put in place the necessary interventions.
RELATED: July unrest: 'There seems to have been little capacity for innovation in SAPS'
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light for the public release of the report which left more than 300 people dead.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana to weigh in on the report.
The report also says that there was no meeting of the national security council which is chaired by Ramaphosa prior to the riots. They had not been meeting for an extended period before the violence erupted.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Transnet suffered a lot, there was absolute disregard for the law - Popo Molefe
Transnet chair Popo Molefe, Shadow World Investigations director Paul Holden and Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg Patrick Bond reflect on the state capture report.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding from tonight
The power utility says it has recovered sufficient generation capacity.Read More
Critical questions you need to ask your financial advisor
Certified financial advisor Paul Roelefse says financial advisors need to be asked who they work for.Read More
Suspected arson attack at cathedral where late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is buried
Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services have responded to a fire that broke out at a cathedral where the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu was buried.Read More
All systems go for SA's school children to return to classrooms full-time
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says it all systems go for school children to go back to classes full-time from Monday.Read More
Gauteng residents affected by flooding are warned to brace for more rain
Emergency services officials have warned residents in areas affected by flooding in Gauteng to be cautious as more rain was expected.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,357 new cases and 48 deaths
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by Western Cape (17%).Read More
JSC recommends Ramaphosa appoint Mandisa Maya as Chief Justice
The JSC interviewed four shortlisted candidates for the top post throughout the week following a thorough selection process which, for the first time, involved public nominations.Read More
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members'
CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleagues as family members.Read More