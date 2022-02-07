Streaming issues? Report here
Schools 'revise timetables to accommodate learners as full-time classes resume'

7 February 2022 1:33 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Education
Schools
Lockdown
#Covid19
Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says learners are excited to go back to school.

Learning returned to classes full-time from today. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said yesterday that schools are ready for learners’ full-time return had already been gazetted and the rotational timetable which was implemented because of Covid-19 had already been scrapped. But masks are still required.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has more.

It has been going well in the majority of the schools but in the schools that we've observed, there were some challenges which we experienced. Some learners do not have furniture and in some places they can't be accommodated because they are more than the school can accommodate all at once.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Schools are trying to revise the timetabling so that there is a way of accomodating them. The minister suggested that they could doa platooning timetabling so that they are able to have all learners on daily attendance but not at the same time.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

AS some learners are used to being at home and may they return at all?

All the learners going back to school are not staying at home because they know that they were supposed to be in school today as per the minister's announcement yesterday but also from last week after Cabinet announced a decision. All learners are excited to go back to school, that is what we expect to see happen today.

Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education

Listen below for the full interview...




