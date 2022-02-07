Family pleads for help in locating missing fishermen
The family of two missing fishermen is pleading for assistance in finding them.
Richard Joseph Sham (50) and Bongani Ace Bana (42) went missing on 21 January 2022 whilst fishing between Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-wall in the Transkei.
The family says a few items have been washed up by the sea which includes a fishing belt, two dreadlocks and a piece of t-shirt.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, family member Debbie D’Aguanno gives more details.
They were both avid fishermen, they knew the dangers and the waters of the Transkei. It wasn't their first trip to the area.Debbie D’Aguanno, Family Member
The first pieces of evidence we are assuming belong to Ace due to the fact that we are waiting for DNA testing were found the next morning. The rest of his shirt was found 10km to the south.Debbie D’Aguanno, Family Member
I just want to know we have done everything we possibly can.Debbie D’Aguanno, Family Member
Listen to the full interview:
