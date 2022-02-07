Sahpra authorises Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines





The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has registered two additional Covid-19 vaccines.

The regulatory body says both the Comirnaty vaccine by Pfizer Laboratories and Sinopharm by MC Pharma authorisation is subject to a number of conditions.

The vaccines need to be supplied and administered in accordance with the National Covid-19 vaccination programme and applicable guidelines.

John Perlman speaks to Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela for more details.

The other process that seems to be taking long according to our observation is a matter that pertains to what we call inspectorate for the quality element where we need to ensure that the qualities where these products are manufactured are compliant with good manufacturing processes. Getting the required data and certification takes some time. Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela, CEO - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

Pfizer got their initial authorisation based on the data they had at that time in 2021 and it was under emergency authorisation. Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela, CEO - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

