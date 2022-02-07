INCONVENIENCE RETURNS: Eskom power cuts to start again at 9pm until 5am tomorrow





Eskom announced on Monday that it will implement Stage 2 power cuts from 9pm tonight until 5am on Tuesday to conserve and replenish emergency reserves.

"This is due to more breakdowns in generating units, with total breakdowns now amounting to more than 16 000 MW," the power utility said.

"Since midnight we have lost the unit each at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations. Furthermore, the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations are delayed," Eskom added.