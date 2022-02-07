We are hoping Nersa will NOT grant Eskom the full 20.5% - City Power
City Power says it hopes Eskom will not be granted the full 20.5% tariff increase it has applied for by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).
The energy regulator has completed hearings on this year's increase.
Speaking to John Perlman, City Power's manager for pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda says they made substantive objections to Eskom's application.
We felt ur objections were valid and some Eskom agreed with us in their response. We are hoping Nersa will not grant Eskom the full 20.5%.Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and Tariffs - City Power
However, in the event that it gets granted to Eskom then the process is Nersa has to work out the increase that will be applicable to municipal customers. A 25% increase to Eskom could mean a 17.5% for municipalities to their customers.Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and Tariffs - City Power
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More
Sahpra authorises Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains how the vaccines got authorisation.Read More
INCONVENIENCE RETURNS: Eskom power cuts to start again at 9pm until 5am tomorrow
The power utility says it has taken the action to conserve and replenish emergency reserves.Read More
Family pleads for help in locating missing fishermen
Family member Debbie D’Aguanno says the two men went missing two weeks ago while fishing between Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-wall in the Transkei.Read More
Schools 'revise timetables to accommodate learners as full-time classes resume'
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says learners are excited to go back to school.Read More
Intelligence and police failed to stop orchestrated July unrest - Report finds
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report by a panel of experts into July riots which saw 300 people dead.Read More
Transnet suffered a lot, there was absolute disregard for the law - Popo Molefe
Transnet chair Popo Molefe, Shadow World Investigations director Paul Holden and Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg Patrick Bond reflect on the state capture report.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding from tonight
The power utility says it has recovered sufficient generation capacity.Read More
Critical questions you need to ask your financial advisor
Certified financial advisor Paul Roelefse says financial advisors need to be asked who they work for.Read More