We are hoping Nersa will NOT grant Eskom the full 20.5% - City Power





City Power says it hopes Eskom will not be granted the full 20.5% tariff increase it has applied for by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

The energy regulator has completed hearings on this year's increase.

Speaking to John Perlman, City Power's manager for pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda says they made substantive objections to Eskom's application.

We felt ur objections were valid and some Eskom agreed with us in their response. We are hoping Nersa will not grant Eskom the full 20.5%. Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and Tariffs - City Power

However, in the event that it gets granted to Eskom then the process is Nersa has to work out the increase that will be applicable to municipal customers. A 25% increase to Eskom could mean a 17.5% for municipalities to their customers. Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing and Tariffs - City Power

Listen to the full interview below: