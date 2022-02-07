



Cooking oil prices are skyrocketing; expect a large impact on the cost of food.

Food prices globally shot up to near record-highs in January, according to United Nations (UN) data.

The UN says recent increases in cooking oil prices are likely to push food prices to all-time highs by March.

© naypong/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB (scroll up to listen).

We’ve got a South American problem, from a weather perspective… Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB

Ukraine and Russia are the biggest producers of sunflower seeds… If the situation escalates, we’re likely to see disruption of supply… Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB

Palm oil… is not produced in South Africa… Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive