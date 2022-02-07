Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
Cooking oil prices are skyrocketing; expect a large impact on the cost of food.
Food prices globally shot up to near record-highs in January, according to United Nations (UN) data.
The UN says recent increases in cooking oil prices are likely to push food prices to all-time highs by March.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB (scroll up to listen).
We’ve got a South American problem, from a weather perspective…Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB
Ukraine and Russia are the biggest producers of sunflower seeds… If the situation escalates, we’re likely to see disruption of supply…Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB
Palm oil… is not produced in South Africa…Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
