The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive

7 February 2022 7:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Food prices
Food price inflation
Agriculture
The Money Show
FNB
Bruce Whitfield
Paul Makube
cooking oil
agricultural economist

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.

Cooking oil prices are skyrocketing; expect a large impact on the cost of food.

Food prices globally shot up to near record-highs in January, according to United Nations (UN) data.

The UN says recent increases in cooking oil prices are likely to push food prices to all-time highs by March.

© naypong/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB (scroll up to listen).

We’ve got a South American problem, from a weather perspective…

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB

Ukraine and Russia are the biggest producers of sunflower seeds… If the situation escalates, we’re likely to see disruption of supply…

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB

Palm oil… is not produced in South Africa…

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist - FNB

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
