Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.
Mann reviewed Wall Street Journal Bestseller “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.
This book is useful because it gives you a formula…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
You’ve got to create what he calls ‘white space’… What are you prepared to be bad at? … Focus on what really counts…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
When you don’t follow your passion… you bumble through life… Short-termism is so overwhelming… Understand it’s going to take a long time… You need ‘strategic patience’…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Overnight success never happens… Life works like compound interest. It accumulates…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description by Amazon:
Your personal goals need a long-term strategy.
It's no secret that we're pushed to the limit. Today's professionals feel rushed, overwhelmed, and perennially behind. So, we keep our heads down, focused on the next thing, and the next, without a moment to breathe.
How can we break out of this endless cycle and create the kind of interesting, meaningful lives we all seek?
Just as CEOs who optimise for quarterly profits often fail to make the strategic investments necessary for long-term growth, the same is true in our own personal and professional lives. We need to reorient ourselves to see the big picture so we can tap into the power of small changes that, made today, will have an enormous and disproportionate impact on our future success. We need to start playing The Long Game.
As top business thinker and Duke University professor Dorie Clark explains, we all know intellectually that lasting success takes persistence and effort. And yet so much of the relentless pressure in our culture pushes us toward doing what's easy, what's guaranteed, or what looks glamorous in the moment. In The Long Game, she argues for a different path. It's about doing small things over time to achieve our goals — and being willing to keep at them, even when they seem pointless, boring, or hard.
In The Long Game, Clark shares unique principles and frameworks you can apply to your specific situation, as well as vivid stories from her own career and other professionals' experiences. Everyone is allotted the same twenty-four hours—but with the right strategies, you can leverage those hours in more efficient and powerful ways than you ever imagined. It's never an overnight process, but the long-term payoff is immense: to finally break out of the frenetic day-to-day routine and transform your life and your career.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
