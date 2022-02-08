Everyone needs to be represented in African politics - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Futurelect CEO Lindiwe Mazibuko says young people are often referred to as leaders of the future and there is a lot of gatekeeping in politics.
The notion is that young people must wait their turn before they can lead and that sentiment exists across countries in Africa, she says.
She has started a programme which sees peers from a variety of different traditions learning about personal leadership, ethics and public leadership in a context like ours in Southern Africa and throughout the continent.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Mazibuko says as more young people or women enter public office, more people follow them.
Young African leaders are going to make up 50% of the new population growth, between now and 2030. We need to make politics a space in which everyone is represented.Lindiwe Mazibuko, CEO - Futurelect
Listen below to the full conversation:
