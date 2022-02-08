'Number of foreign nationals in SA inflated, often used as political rhetoric'





Wits University African Centre for Migration and Society director Professor Jo Vearey says historically South Africa post 1994 was commended on having a progressive refugee act.

She says over time, policies have become restrictive and the way in which the Refugee Act is implemented is causing many challenges.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Vearey who says South Africa's previous commitments on refugees are waining.

We know that the calculations that people are using for foreign nationals are over inflated and are used to drive political rhetoric. Professor Jo Vearey, African Centre for Migration and Society director - Wits University

She says politicians need to address underemployment, equity and inequality.

