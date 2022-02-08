



Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral

Social media is talking after a Twitter thread about a guy not fighting back and being embarrased after being slapped at a braai has gone viral.

Read the thread below:

My friend's man got slapped by another guy at a braai. He didn't fight back, but decided to leave. After dropping her off, he switched off his phone till today💔 — Lady Lee (@missleem) February 7, 2022

She doesn't know what to do. She wants to let him know that he shouldn't be embarrassed about what happened. She loves him🥺 — Lady Lee (@missleem) February 7, 2022

