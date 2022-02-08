Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral

8 February 2022 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Father defeating daughter in race and making her cry after, goes viral

Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral

Social media is talking after a Twitter thread about a guy not fighting back and being embarrased after being slapped at a braai has gone viral.

Read the thread below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




