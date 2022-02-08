Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral
Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral
Social media is talking after a Twitter thread about a guy not fighting back and being embarrased after being slapped at a braai has gone viral.
Read the thread below:
My friend's man got slapped by another guy at a braai. He didn't fight back, but decided to leave. After dropping her off, he switched off his phone till today💔— Lady Lee (@missleem) February 7, 2022
She doesn't know what to do. She wants to let him know that he shouldn't be embarrassed about what happened. She loves him🥺— Lady Lee (@missleem) February 7, 2022
