Men in workplaces 'make it difficult to implement policies that benefit women'
Gender equality remains one of the challenges to women being in leadership in various sectors not only in South Africa but in the world.
Feminist studies have identified a significant gap in African leadership positions filled by women.
What are the challenges facing African women in reaching leadership positions? What are the obstacles they need to overcome?
Clement Manyathela speaks Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chairperson of the interim board Khanyisile Kweyama challenges faced by women in leadership.
The silent rejection is probably the worst for women in business. As much as you end up working in high-profile positions in senior leadership positions you end up working with males and to some extent with white males and that is where you have the silent rejection.Khanyisile Kweyama, Chairperson of interim board - Prasa
You may find that many companies have policies in place ... to promote and empower but the people around you are still very averse to having you in that workplace and they make you feel that they really don't want you.Khanyisile Kweyama, Chairperson of interim board - Prasa
Reflecting on the implementation of policies in the workplace, Kweyama says many implementers often make it difficult to implement policies that benefit women.
Corporates have to do so much work on the flexi working arrangement to ensure women are enabled to perform at their fullest.Khanyisile Kweyama, Chairperson of interim board - Prasa
Leader of the GOOD Party Patricia de Lille says women empowerment should start at home and the rights in the constitution belong to everyone not only males.
In an organisation, it's not that easy because you deal with people who come out of a home where they are used to telling the wife that's your place, this is what you must do. I have to deal with that all the time.Patricia de Lille, Leader - GOOD Party
Listen to the full interview below:
