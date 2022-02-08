'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu
Advocate Dali Mpofu says the criticism labeled against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews is welcome as the very reason such interviews are done in the full glare of the public, is that the public should weigh in.
Mpofu is responding criticism labeled against the commission for some of its line of questioning.
Furthermore, the interviews led to the JSC recommending that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya as the next chief justice.
If the president accepts this recommendation, Maya would be the first woman to take up the position.
RELATED: JSC interviews: Chair and commissioners failed - Helen Suzman Foundation
The recommendation come after a week of interviews of four shortlisted candidates for the top post were conducted.
The four candidates were acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Maya as well as Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Mpofu highlights that even though ciritisism is fine, some people have gone beyond and have been hailing insults.
Criticism, evaluation and analysis of the interviews is what robust democracies are all about.Dali Mpofu, Advocate
The interviews were conducted properly and they fulfilled the Constitutional mandate, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @OCJ_RSA/Twitter
More from Local
Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula
For the first time ever, the annual address will be hosted outside the parliamentary precinct.Read More
Men in workplaces 'make it difficult to implement policies that benefit women'
Prasa chairperson of the interim board Khanyisile Kweyama and GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille take about challenges facing women leaders.Read More
'Number of foreign nationals in SA inflated, often used as political rhetoric'
Wits African Centre for Migration and Society director Professor Jo Vearey says politicians need to address underemployment in SA.Read More
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More
We are hoping Nersa will NOT grant Eskom the full 20.5% - City Power
City Power manager for pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda says they made substantive objections to Eskom's application.Read More
Sahpra authorises Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains how the vaccines got authorisation.Read More
INCONVENIENCE RETURNS: Eskom power cuts to start again at 9pm until 5am tomorrow
The power utility says it has taken the action to conserve and replenish emergency reserves.Read More
Family pleads for help in locating missing fishermen
Family member Debbie D’Aguanno says the two men went missing two weeks ago while fishing between Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-wall in the Transkei.Read More
Schools 'revise timetables to accommodate learners as full-time classes resume'
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says learners are excited to go back to school.Read More