'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu





Advocate Dali Mpofu says the criticism labeled against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews is welcome as the very reason such interviews are done in the full glare of the public, is that the public should weigh in.

Mpofu is responding criticism labeled against the commission for some of its line of questioning.

Furthermore, the interviews led to the JSC recommending that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya as the next chief justice.

If the president accepts this recommendation, Maya would be the first woman to take up the position.

The recommendation come after a week of interviews of four shortlisted candidates for the top post were conducted.

The four candidates were acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Maya as well as Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Mpofu highlights that even though ciritisism is fine, some people have gone beyond and have been hailing insults.

Criticism, evaluation and analysis of the interviews is what robust democracies are all about. Dali Mpofu, Advocate

The interviews were conducted properly and they fulfilled the Constitutional mandate, he adds.

