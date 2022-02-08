Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Court orders department to fix school after pupil is electrocuted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Oupa Bodibe, Gauteng Education Department spokesperson
Today at 16:10
Laws to preserve Jobs in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Miss Thandi Makasi Candidate Attorney from SchoemanLaw Inc
Today at 16:50
UPL meets Parliamentary Committee on chemical clean up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Japhet Ncube, UPL Spokesperson
Today at 17:10
Scarce Skills list
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Moeketsi Seboko - Immigration Manager at Xpatweb
Today at 17:20
Interrogating the scarce skills list - Civil Engineers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vishaal Lutchman, CEO of SAICE
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Pandemic fuels the R7.1 billion pet goods sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nhlanhla Dlamini - MD at Maneli Group,
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Understanding your investment's benchmark
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carmen Nel - Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Judicial Service Commission representative Dali Mpofu says the interviews were conducted properly and fu... 8 February 2022 1:14 PM
Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula For the first time ever, the annual address will be hosted outside the parliamentary precinct. 8 February 2022 12:46 PM
Men in workplaces 'make it difficult to implement policies that benefit women' Prasa chairperson of the interim board Khanyisile Kweyama and GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille take about challenges facing wom... 8 February 2022 12:21 PM
View all Local
Everyone needs to be represented in African politics - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bongani Bingwa chats to Futurelect CEO Lindiwe Mazibuko on politics in Africa. 8 February 2022 7:47 AM
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News. 7 February 2022 6:30 PM
We are working on 15 cases from State Capture report - NPA National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga says they have also seized assets from those implicated. 7 February 2022 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 7 February 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
'It is quite common for the brain to process our environment while we sleep' Directo of Sleep Science at the UCT Dr Dale Rae talks about how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep. 6 February 2022 7:40 AM
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members' CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleague... 5 February 2022 10:11 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
View all Sport
Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2022 8:27 AM
WATCH: Father defeating daughter in race and making her cry after, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 February 2022 8:41 AM
Shoppers taking revenge on double parked car in Supermarket goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 February 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula

8 February 2022 12:46 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
State of the Nation Address Sona
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
National Assembly Speaker
2022 State of the Nation Address
SONA2022

For the first time ever, the annual address will be hosted outside the parliamentary precinct.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Parliament fire had thrown preparations for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) into uncharted waters.

For the first time ever, the annual address will be hosted outside the parliamentary precinct.

Sections of the building are still not safe for MPs and others to return.

She added that no amount of sabotage would distract MPs from staging the event.

Meanwhile, there seems to be intense interest in this year's State of the Nation Address, at least from the fourth estate.

There've been nearly 900 applications for accreditation from just the media.

The president will make his annual speech at City Hall this year.

"Parliament has received 894 applications for accreditation from various members of the media wishing to cover the event. And after a meticulous vetting process and due to space limitation, only 300 accredited media personnel will be at the venue," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

She said that the decision to host the event at the venue was not taken lightly.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament officials were ready.

"I confidently say that we are ready to host this auspicious event. The team has put shoulder to the wheel," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The address will be followed by a two-day debate on the address on 14 and 15 February.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula




8 February 2022 12:46 PM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
State of the Nation Address Sona
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
National Assembly Speaker
2022 State of the Nation Address
SONA2022

More from Local

'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 1:14 PM

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Judicial Service Commission representative Dali Mpofu says the interviews were conducted properly and fulfilled the Constitutional mandate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Men in workplaces 'make it difficult to implement policies that benefit women'

8 February 2022 12:21 PM

Prasa chairperson of the interim board Khanyisile Kweyama and GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille take about challenges facing women leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Number of foreign nationals in SA inflated, often used as political rhetoric'

8 February 2022 8:10 AM

Wits African Centre for Migration and Society director Professor Jo Vearey says politicians need to address underemployment in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report

7 February 2022 6:30 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are hoping Nersa will NOT grant Eskom the full 20.5% - City Power

7 February 2022 5:20 PM

City Power manager for pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda says they made substantive objections to Eskom's application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra authorises Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines

7 February 2022 4:09 PM

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains how the vaccines got authorisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

INCONVENIENCE RETURNS: Eskom power cuts to start again at 9pm until 5am tomorrow

7 February 2022 4:07 PM

The power utility says it has taken the action to conserve and replenish emergency reserves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family pleads for help in locating missing fishermen

7 February 2022 3:05 PM

Family member Debbie D’Aguanno says the two men went missing two weeks ago while fishing between Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-wall in the Transkei.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Schools 'revise timetables to accommodate learners as full-time classes resume'

7 February 2022 1:33 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says learners are excited to go back to school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Intelligence and police failed to stop orchestrated July unrest - Report finds

7 February 2022 12:59 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report by a panel of experts into July riots which saw 300 people dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu

Local

'Number of foreign nationals in SA inflated, often used as political rhetoric'

Local

Everyone needs to be represented in African politics - Lindiwe Mazibuko

Politics

EWN Highlights

Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong COVID vaccine sales

8 February 2022 3:24 PM

ActionSA accused of trying to force the EFF into co-governance deal in Gaiteng

8 February 2022 2:57 PM

Court hears Pule and Shoba were on good terms the day she received threats

8 February 2022 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA