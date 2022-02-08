Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Parliament fire had thrown preparations for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) into uncharted waters.
For the first time ever, the annual address will be hosted outside the parliamentary precinct.
Sections of the building are still not safe for MPs and others to return.
She added that no amount of sabotage would distract MPs from staging the event.
Meanwhile, there seems to be intense interest in this year's State of the Nation Address, at least from the fourth estate.
There've been nearly 900 applications for accreditation from just the media.
The president will make his annual speech at City Hall this year.
"Parliament has received 894 applications for accreditation from various members of the media wishing to cover the event. And after a meticulous vetting process and due to space limitation, only 300 accredited media personnel will be at the venue," Mapisa-Nqakula said.
She said that the decision to host the event at the venue was not taken lightly.
Mapisa-Nqakula said that Parliament officials were ready.
"I confidently say that we are ready to host this auspicious event. The team has put shoulder to the wheel," Mapisa-Nqakula said.
The address will be followed by a two-day debate on the address on 14 and 15 February.
This article first appeared on EWN : Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula
Source : @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
More from Local
'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Judicial Service Commission representative Dali Mpofu says the interviews were conducted properly and fulfilled the Constitutional mandate.Read More
Men in workplaces 'make it difficult to implement policies that benefit women'
Prasa chairperson of the interim board Khanyisile Kweyama and GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille take about challenges facing women leaders.Read More
'Number of foreign nationals in SA inflated, often used as political rhetoric'
Wits African Centre for Migration and Society director Professor Jo Vearey says politicians need to address underemployment in SA.Read More
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More
We are hoping Nersa will NOT grant Eskom the full 20.5% - City Power
City Power manager for pricing and tariffs Frank Hinda says they made substantive objections to Eskom's application.Read More
Sahpra authorises Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains how the vaccines got authorisation.Read More
INCONVENIENCE RETURNS: Eskom power cuts to start again at 9pm until 5am tomorrow
The power utility says it has taken the action to conserve and replenish emergency reserves.Read More
Family pleads for help in locating missing fishermen
Family member Debbie D’Aguanno says the two men went missing two weeks ago while fishing between Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-wall in the Transkei.Read More
Schools 'revise timetables to accommodate learners as full-time classes resume'
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says learners are excited to go back to school.Read More