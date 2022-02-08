Second-hand cars more expensive as consumers shun new vehicles - TransUnion





The price of used cars is increasing due to a decrease in new car sales.

The TransUnion SA Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) for Q4 2021 which was released on Tuesday, 8 February 2022 shows that there is a relative change in consumer demand and supply.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, TransUnion head of Auto Kriben Reddy says South Africans moved to buying second-hand cars a few years ago.

We saw in 2020 the new vehicle market probably experienced almost a 30% decline. The reality is that the stock shortages have impacted the industry at a whole different level. Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - Transunion

If we look at the demographic of consumers that almost form 50% of the finance population in the country they fall within the age categories of 26 to 40 and the bulk of vehicles that are being financed in terms of the segment that those cars fall to, 45% fall into the hatchback and SUV categories. Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - Transunion

We are also seeing a buying down on vehicles happening. Kriben Reddy, Head of Auto - Transunion

Listen to the full interview below: