If you're among the growing number of people who acquired a pet during the Covid-19 pandemic, you're now part of the booming "pet economy".

The South African pet goods industry is now worth R7.1 billion.

Woolworths has frozen pet meals... Checkers is actually doing stand-alone pet stores... Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield discusses the trend with Harvard and Oxford graduate Nhlanhla Dlamini, MD of the Maneli Group.

Dlamini is the founder of Maneli Pets, which exports pet food and treats around the world.

A few things made me pivot in 2015 from the human market [meat for human consumption] to the pet market... There are less established players; it's less political and allows for more new entrants. Nhlanhla Dlamini, MD - Maneli Group

The growth in the pet industry has been far stronger in most markets than in the baby segment and the human food segment. Nhlanhla Dlamini, MD - Maneli Group

We started out with pet treats... Pet food is a lot more competitive... with large, established brands... Pet treats are more of an impulse purchase and there's less brand loyalty. Nhlanhla Dlamini, MD - Maneli Group

Using our brand in the pet treat market, we established trust and a customer base which allowed us to launch our first range of pet food, which we now export to Asia. Nhlanhla Dlamini, MD - Maneli Group

Dlamini acknowledges the constraints (like load shedding) of manufacturing pet products in South Africa, but says there are benefits too.

Our beef, lamb, venison and ostrich are some of the best meats in the world he says.

It's also unique to southern Africa. That allows for great marketing and differentiation... We also don't have much competition from other African brands. Nhlanhla Dlamini, MD - Maneli Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic