SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

8 February 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Job creation
Bruce Whitfield
Smartphones
Mara Group
Mara smartphones
Park Village Auctions
Lockdown
Mara Phones
smartphone factory
MadeinAfrica
Keith Green

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.
Image posted on Facebook by Mara Phones @MaraPhones

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off, just over two years after it was launched.

President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the Mara smartphone assembly plant near Durban in October 2019.

RELATED: Dubai-based Mara Group opens South Africa’s first smartphone factory

It followed the opening of another factory in Rwanda, to produce what the Mara Group called the first “Made in Africa” smartphone.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 October 2019 toured the Mara Group Cellphone Plant launch at Durban Dube Trade Port. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter

Mara Phones set up the factory using half of R1.5 billion in funding from Standard Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation, reports IT news website MyBroadband.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Keith Green, a manager at Park Village Auctions which is handling the sale of the Durban factory.

The factory actually shut down in 2019 already, obviously along with the lockdown.

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

We have elected to do it on an offer basis rather than an auction basis in order to procure the correct buyer, and also to give the potential purchasers time to do their due diligence... The equipment is very specialised...

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

Why has it taken so long to dispose of the plant, if it shut down in 2019 already?

I think the entities, the banks were hoping that they'd be able to get themselves back on their feet and weighing up the odds... You've got chip shortages throughout the whole world... They're saying 'how much longer can you continue to bleed like this'...

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

RELATED: South Africa’s first smartphone factory fails, two years after much-hyped launch

Obviously the plant was geared to manufacture cell phones. However, it can be reconfigured in order to produce circuit boards to make anything else... amplifier tracking devices... whatever you like that's got circuit boards...

Keith Green, Manager - Park Village Auctions

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'




