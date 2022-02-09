Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Hooked on playing Wordle yet?
The word game developed by New York-based Josh Wardle to entertain his partner, has become an international phenomenon.
In a nutshell, players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word every day and part of the attraction is posting their results on social media.
Wordle 231 5/6— Incognito (@musictvtweets) February 5, 2022
⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜
🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle #Wordle231 pic.twitter.com/3CCq0aLcAY
Brewing giant Guinness has cleverly jumped on the Wordle bandwagon, coming up with an image that branding expert Andy Rice picks as his advertising hero of the week.
It incorporates the five blocks used to play the game.
The social media distribution of Wordle has obviously been the catalyst... The advertising and the creative material that goes with it is starting to appear on social media sites...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
All that this social media posting shows is the five blocks reversed out of a black background, with the Guinness logo below that and a simple payoff line 'Words cannot describe'. blocks...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
So what's so special about three little creative components like that? Well, they've been put together in such a way that the effect is to subliminally trigger in your mind, the famous icon of the glass of Guinness with the white head and the black product background.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's one of those visual devices that, once you've seen it, you can't unsee it... It is so simple, so elegant, so clever...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Andy Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Guinness discussion at 8:04):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Source : https://www.facebook.com/guinnessdublin8/photos/160327756084594?_rdc=1&_rdr
