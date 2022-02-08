'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'
One of the critical issues the President is expected to address during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) this week is the feasibility of a basic income grant (BIG) for South Africa.
The R350 social relief of distress grant (SRD) is set to expire at the end of March and calls have been growing for an alternative, along with suggestions of how to fund social support measures.
Following the July unrest last year President Cyril Ramaphosa was already saying that that the government was looking at the feasibility of implementing a basic income grant.
RELATED: President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
The research and consulting firm published a report in September last year which concluded that while government may decide on a BIG or variation of it, sustainable financing is unlikely without negative consequences.
The problem of this year on the basic income grant is that everyone is marshalling very contradictory evidence and, ultimately, this issue really comes down to politics.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
The point is some of the criticism over the modelling... is that to fund this you're taking some of the money away from savers through tax, which will have a negative impact on investment in the country.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Montalto notes that both the funding mechanism and what the money is used for, need to be taken into consideration.
What we're waiting for really in Sona, is the political sphere... on the balancing of the evidence, which seems to show that this will be exceptionally challenging to fund at a level related to the poverty bounds, versus the need...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
I think this is ultimately Treasury's fear... that we are at the limit of what is really possible, so we can extend the SRD for one year because we have a temporary boon from mining revenues, but the structural nature of the fiscal framework isn't really there to be able to include a permanent policy change like this.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'
