'You can hire a foreign national only after diligent search for a local failed'
Business Day is reporting that President Cyril Ramaohosa may announce during his state of the nation address that jobs in some sectors will be reserved for South African citizens.
This will be in a bid to curb the high unemployment rate.
John Perlman speaks to SchoemanLaw Inc candidate attorney Thandi Makasi about the laws around this.
When an employer is looking to employ foreigners in South Africa, the law does state that in order to do that they need a first obtain a critical skills visa. The critical skills visa is not easy to acquire.Thandi Makasi, Candidate Attorney - SchoemanLaw Inc
What they (companies) need to show us is that they thoroughly pulled their back into searching for candidates in the country. They've got to be able to prove that they've done a diligent search and only after they were unsuccessful in their search locally then can hire foreign nationals.Thandi Makasi, Candidate Attorney - SchoemanLaw Inc
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Department of Labour and Employment/Facebook
