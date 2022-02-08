'Fighting Vodacom is a 100km race, not a sprint,' says Please Call Me inventor
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate was shortchanged by Vodacom.
The court said the calculation used by the mobile giant in offering Makate R47-million was far too conservative.
Vodacom has a month to recalculate what they owe Makate.
John Perlman speaks to Makate about this ruling.
We have to be fair, I have invested a lot of time-fighting this. It has taken a lot of my time.Nkosana Makate, Inventor - Please call me
I can see the finish line, I think the end is near. I am not too carried away, I understand the kind of battle that I am in.Nkosana Makate, Inventor - Please call me
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Mia Lindeque/EWN
