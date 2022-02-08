Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: "The good, the bad, the ugly around the pro's and cons of online dating, hook up apps, and virtual love con artists."
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sarah Britten - Social Media Strategist
Today at 22:05
Education Feature: How homeschooling is revolutionising SA's education landscape
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Louise Schoonwinkel - Managing Director (MD) of Optimi Home
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
'Fighting Vodacom is a 100km race, not a sprint,' says Please Call Me inventor

8 February 2022 5:26 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Nkosana Makate
Please Call Me
Nkosana Makete sues Vodacom

Nkosana Makate says he is not too carried away after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria said the calculation used by the mobile giant to offer him R47-million was far too conservative.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate was shortchanged by Vodacom.

The court said the calculation used by the mobile giant in offering Makate R47-million was far too conservative.

Vodacom has a month to recalculate what they owe Makate.

John Perlman speaks to Makate about this ruling.

We have to be fair, I have invested a lot of time-fighting this. It has taken a lot of my time.

Nkosana Makate, Inventor - Please call me

I can see the finish line, I think the end is near. I am not too carried away, I understand the kind of battle that I am in.

Nkosana Makate, Inventor - Please call me

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
