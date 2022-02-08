'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people, writes Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee in the Daily Maverick.
She penned the article after the release of the report by an expert panel into the July 2021 violence.
The panel found that the security cluster failed in its response, while the ANC's infighting also contributed to the unrest.
RELATED: ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
Haffajee includes this in her detailing of five "crucial" instances where Ramaphosa "has made decisions that favour his position in the ANC over the law and the betterment of South Africa".
"The report on the violence says 'the ANC admits that some people inciting violence were their members and called on them to put a stop to the behaviour, but it is unclear whether their disciplinary action was taken against such members'."
Bruce Whitfield interviews Haffajee on The Money Show.
Ramaphosa does say that he won [the ANC presidency] with such a slim majority of only 279 votes... when he made that speech when he said 'all I've won is a beachhead - we've now got to work to secure a bigger front from which to stage this battle for growth and reform'.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
In fact I don't think Ramaphosa has succeeded in doing that. It's a bit like a CEO recognising that a strategy is not working, this idea of ANC renewal, and you've got to put it to bed and find one that will work better.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Increasingly, you see that call coming from more and more sectors of our country.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Haffajee sums up the report as basically indicating that the ANC infighting is so bad that officials, including those on our national Security Council, took their eyes off the ball.
If you track back on each of those failures, it goes to the factional battles in the ANC... which I think that the President has been treating much too carefully. He is so worried about winning a renewed mandate in December that he has perhaps endangered his people at key moments...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
... like the July riots, also by giving a nod and a wink to the medical parole of former president Jacob Zuma...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Ramaphosa is probably being so careful because he is dependent on the ANC putting him at the top of their list, says Haffajee.
It's up to all sectors of society to recognise that this electoral system is no longer serving the country very well, she adds.
Commenting on the likelihood of Ramaphosa announcing a basic income grant (BIG) in his upcoming State of the Nation address (Sona), this is Haffajee's prediction:
I think it's something our President really wants to do... and he's probably going to override his Finance Minister on this one...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the interview with Haffajee in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
