Tourism industry needs certainty to survive this low tide - Fedhesa
Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) chairperson Rosemary Anderson is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the National State of Disaster when he delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) outside of the parliamentary precinct on Thursday.
She says the National State of Disaster allows the government to overreach and make decisions without consultations and discussions.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Anderson adds that the National State of Disaster creates uncertainty.
What the tourism industry needs to survive this low tide, is certainty and that is one of the reasons that the National State of Disaster needs to be lifted.Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
