Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan





Congress of South African Trade Unions spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the organisation needs clarity on the economic and recovery reconstruction plan that was adopted last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) outside of the parliamentary precinct on Thursday.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Pamla says he hopes that Ramaphosa will give details on how the plan will be implemented.

We also need to get a sense on whether the incentives that were given to the private sector over the last two years have been working or not. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

The best way to reduce the number of people dependent on the basic income grant is to create jobs. Sizwe Pamla, Spokesperson - Cosatu

