Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
State capture report looking into Denel
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ra'eesa Pather, investigator at Open Secrets
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- The rights of property owners
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pearl Scheltema, CEO, Fitzanne Estates
Dilen Heerschop, Property Law Attorney at Schuler Heerschop Pienaar Inc Attorneys
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- How to have a good divorce
The Clement Manyathela Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla weighs in on what the federation is expecting from the State of the Nation Address. 9 February 2022 8:09 AM
Tourism industry needs certainty to survive this low tide - Fedhesa Bongani Bingwa chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson who is calling for an end to the National State of Disaster. 9 February 2022 7:32 AM
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown' South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions. 8 February 2022 9:12 PM
View all Local
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa. 8 February 2022 6:44 PM
Everyone needs to be represented in African politics - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bongani Bingwa chats to Futurelect CEO Lindiwe Mazibuko on politics in Africa. 8 February 2022 7:47 AM
View all Politics
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world. 8 February 2022 8:42 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Business
'It is quite common for the brain to process our environment while we sleep' Directo of Sleep Science at the UCT Dr Dale Rae talks about how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep. 6 February 2022 7:40 AM
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members' CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleague... 5 February 2022 10:11 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
View all Sport
Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2022 8:33 AM
Marvin Gaye impersonator hired to help monkeys procreate has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2022 8:30 AM
Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2022 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral

9 February 2022 8:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral

Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral

Social media is talking after a woman parking on new owner's spot as she had agreement with old owner goes viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




9 February 2022 8:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

More from Entertainment

Marvin Gaye impersonator hired to help monkeys procreate has everyone talking

9 February 2022 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral

8 February 2022 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Father defeating daughter in race and making her cry after, goes viral

7 February 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoppers taking revenge on double parked car in Supermarket goes viral

7 February 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 1 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702

7 February 2022 7:15 AM

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg

4 February 2022 2:54 PM

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just after losing his father, the legendary Jonny Clegg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral

4 February 2022 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches

3 February 2022 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking

3 February 2022 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation

2 February 2022 8:12 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan

Local

Tourism industry needs certainty to survive this low tide - Fedhesa

Local

'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu

Local

EWN Highlights

NPA believes accused in police PPE fraud case used as a front for contracts

9 February 2022 8:32 AM

City of Tshwane to cut services to customers with accounts in arrears

9 February 2022 8:16 AM

Sona 2022: Cosatu expects to hear updates on Eskom, job creation, state capture

9 February 2022 8:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA