Adriaan Basson crossed line by calling Mpofu a nincompoop - Clement Manyathela
The article by Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson on Advocate Dali Mpofu SC continues to receive criticism.
Basson referred to Mpofu as a 'nincompoop' and 'scoundrel' after the last week's Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview of candidates for the next chief justice.
More than twenty advocates have also come out to defend Mpofu from the criticism he has been receiving.
Show host Clement Manyathela weighs in on the issue.
Where do we draw the line between insults and criticism? When you criticise someone and call them names and insult them, how does that elevate your argument and the point you are trying to make?Clement Manyathela, Show host
Adriaan Basson uses names like a nincompoop, I don't even know what it means, I had to Google it. It means idiot or stupid, is that criticism or a personal insult? I find that problematic, his wording on that article, the personal attacks on Advocate Dali Mpofu are problematic.Clement Manyathela, Show host
I think Adriaan Basson has missed the mark and crossed the line by calling Dali Mpofu a nincompoop, a scoundrel an immoral. This article for me left a bad taste in my mouth.Clement Manyathela, Show host
Listen to the full open line below:
