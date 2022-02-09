Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after nursing assistant shot by partner
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that an enrolled nursing assistant has been killed by her partner at the Temibsa Hospital.
The 30-year-old police officer arrived at the facility in a state vehicle that was fitted with blue lights and called the nurse to come out to the parking lot where he then shot her.
She died on the scene while her killer, who turned the gun on himself, was now in a critical condition.
The Gauteng Health Department said that the Tembisa Hospital was now temporarily closed and was diverting calls to nearby facilities.
However, patients who are already at the hospital are being treated.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after nursing assistant shot by partner
Source : Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
