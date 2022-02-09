Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Artificial Intelligence
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Prof Saurabh Sinha - Deputy Vice Chancellor: Research & Internationalisation at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Will the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the US lead to Cold War 2.0
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter- Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10XInvestments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tobie van Heerden - CEO at 10X Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after nursing assistant shot by partner The nursing assistant died on the scene while her killer, who turned the gun on himself, was now in a critical condition. 9 February 2022 10:39 AM
Adriaan Basson crossed line by calling Mpofu a nincompoop - Clement Manyathela Clement Manyathela weighs on the Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson's article wherein he called Advocate Dali Mpofu SC a ninco... 9 February 2022 10:34 AM
Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla weighs in on what the federation is expecting from the State of the Nation Address. 9 February 2022 8:09 AM
View all Local
I joined ActionSA as I want to see democratic political change - Athol Trollip Mandy Wiener interviews the latest high-profile political figure to join Herman Mashaba's party. 9 February 2022 1:11 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa. 8 February 2022 6:44 PM
View all Politics
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown' South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions. 8 February 2022 9:12 PM
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world. 8 February 2022 8:42 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
View all Business
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
'It is quite common for the brain to process our environment while we sleep' Directo of Sleep Science at the UCT Dr Dale Rae talks about how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep. 6 February 2022 7:40 AM
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members' CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleague... 5 February 2022 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
View all Sport
Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2022 8:33 AM
Marvin Gaye impersonator hired to help monkeys procreate has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2022 8:30 AM
Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 February 2022 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after nursing assistant shot by partner

9 February 2022 10:39 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
SAPS
Tembisa Hospital
gender-based violence

The nursing assistant died on the scene while her killer, who turned the gun on himself, was now in a critical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that an enrolled nursing assistant has been killed by her partner at the Temibsa Hospital.

The 30-year-old police officer arrived at the facility in a state vehicle that was fitted with blue lights and called the nurse to come out to the parking lot where he then shot her.

She died on the scene while her killer, who turned the gun on himself, was now in a critical condition.

The Gauteng Health Department said that the Tembisa Hospital was now temporarily closed and was diverting calls to nearby facilities.

However, patients who are already at the hospital are being treated.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after nursing assistant shot by partner




9 February 2022 10:39 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
SAPS
Tembisa Hospital
gender-based violence

More from Local

Adriaan Basson crossed line by calling Mpofu a nincompoop - Clement Manyathela

9 February 2022 10:34 AM

Clement Manyathela weighs on the Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson's article wherein he called Advocate Dali Mpofu SC a nincompoop and scoundrel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan

9 February 2022 8:09 AM

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla weighs in on what the federation is expecting from the State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism industry needs certainty to survive this low tide - Fedhesa

9 February 2022 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson who is calling for an end to the National State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'

8 February 2022 9:12 PM

South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic

8 February 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'

8 February 2022 7:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fighting Vodacom is a 100km race, not a sprint,' says Please Call Me inventor

8 February 2022 5:26 PM

Nkosana Makate says he is not too carried away after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria said the calculation used by the mobile giant to offer him R47-million was far too conservative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can hire a foreign national only after diligent search for a local failed'

8 February 2022 4:55 PM

Candidate attorney at SchoemanLaw Inc Thandi Makasi talks about critical skills visas which are not easy to acquire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Second-hand cars more expensive as consumers shun new vehicles - TransUnion

8 February 2022 4:26 PM

TransUnion head of Auto Kriben Reddy says many of the people financed between the ages of 26 to 40 opt for hatchback and SUV categories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We welcome JSC interviews criticism, it's robust democracy,' says Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 1:14 PM

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Judicial Service Commission representative Dali Mpofu says the interviews were conducted properly and fulfilled the Constitutional mandate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I joined ActionSA as I want to see democratic political change - Athol Trollip

Politics

Adriaan Basson crossed line by calling Mpofu a nincompoop - Clement Manyathela

Local

Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan

Local

EWN Highlights

Sole surviving 2015 Paris attacker to take stand

9 February 2022 12:39 PM

Ukraine says European push helping avert war

9 February 2022 12:37 PM

KZN Labour Dept orders retail, wholesale companies to improve working conditions

9 February 2022 12:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA