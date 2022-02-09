I joined ActionSA as I want to see democratic political change - Athol Trollip
Former Democratic Alliance Federal chairperson and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has officially joined ActionSA.
Trollip has become the latest high-profile former Democratic Alliance member to join Herman Mashaba’s party after it revealed former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi as a new addition two weeks ago.
RELATED: Bongani Baloyi: I have never seen myself as anybody's victim
Mandy Wiener chats to Trollip on his joining Action SA.
I have had this burning political fire in my belly which made me ask myself whether I had done enough in politics. And when Herman Mashaba called and said we need to change South Africa, I was time to accept the offer because I want to see democratically political change in my lifetime.Athol Trollip, Provincial chairperson - Action SA
He adds that the country can't afford to sustain the rampant corruption under the African National Congress.
Trollip takes the ropes as a provincial chairperson in the Eastern Cape and will work with grass-root structures to build the party for the upcoming 2024 elections, he adds.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @Action4SA/Twitter
