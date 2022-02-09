Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Artificial Intelligence
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Prof Saurabh Sinha - Deputy Vice Chancellor: Research & Internationalisation at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Will the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the US lead to Cold War 2.0
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter- Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10XInvestments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tobie van Heerden - CEO at 10X Investments
I joined ActionSA as I want to see democratic political change - Athol Trollip

9 February 2022 1:11 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Athol Trollip
Bongani Baloyi
Action SA

Mandy Wiener interviews the latest high-profile political figure to join Herman Mashaba's party.

Former Democratic Alliance Federal chairperson and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has officially joined ActionSA.

Trollip has become the latest high-profile former Democratic Alliance member to join Herman Mashaba’s party after it revealed former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi as a new addition two weeks ago.

RELATED: Bongani Baloyi: I have never seen myself as anybody's victim

Mandy Wiener chats to Trollip on his joining Action SA.

I have had this burning political fire in my belly which made me ask myself whether I had done enough in politics. And when Herman Mashaba called and said we need to change South Africa, I was time to accept the offer because I want to see democratically political change in my lifetime.

Athol Trollip, Provincial chairperson - Action SA

He adds that the country can't afford to sustain the rampant corruption under the African National Congress.

Trollip takes the ropes as a provincial chairperson in the Eastern Cape and will work with grass-root structures to build the party for the upcoming 2024 elections, he adds.

Listen to the full interview below:




