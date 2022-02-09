'Go to a psychologist first when you find out your partner is cheating'
Life After Infidelity 4U founder Lesley Ann van Niftrik says when you find out your partner is cheating on you, it's better to go to a psychologist first.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Van Niftrik says the psychologist will guide you on what to do next.
My research reveals that is a very good excuse for carrying on with the affair because I don't know at what circumstances you will meet this other woman.Lesley Ann van Niftrik, Founder - Life After Infidelity 4U
The first person you go to when you find out your partner has been unfaithful, you go to a psychologist. You don't talk to your family about it, you don't go on to social media ever.Lesley Ann van Niftrik, Founder - Life After Infidelity 4U
Life After Infidelity 4U (Hope to Cope and Then to Thrive) is a recovery program for those who have been traumatized after discovering that their partner has been cheating.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91425057_couple-at-home-young-adults-flirting-and-having-a-nice-time-at-home.html
More from Lifestyle
Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day in Johannesburg? We’ve got you covered.
Did you realise that Valentine’s Day is just a few days away? How time flies.Read More
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic
The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More
'It is quite common for the brain to process our environment while we sleep'
Directo of Sleep Science at the UCT Dr Dale Rae talks about how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep.Read More
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members'
CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleagues as family members.Read More
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money ShowRead More