The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Go to a psychologist first when you find out your partner is cheating'

9 February 2022 4:52 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cheating
Cheating spouses
Infidelity

Life After Infidelity 4U founder Lesley Ann van Niftrik talks about life after infidelity.

Life After Infidelity 4U founder Lesley Ann van Niftrik says when you find out your partner is cheating on you, it's better to go to a psychologist first.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Van Niftrik says the psychologist will guide you on what to do next.

My research reveals that is a very good excuse for carrying on with the affair because I don't know at what circumstances you will meet this other woman.

Lesley Ann van Niftrik, Founder - Life After Infidelity 4U

The first person you go to when you find out your partner has been unfaithful, you go to a psychologist. You don't talk to your family about it, you don't go on to social media ever.

Lesley Ann van Niftrik, Founder - Life After Infidelity 4U

Life After Infidelity 4U (Hope to Cope and Then to Thrive) is a recovery program for those who have been traumatized after discovering that their partner has been cheating.

Listen to the full interview below:




