Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak
While packaging company Nampak is still burdened with debt, its prospects nonetheless look bright wrote Moneyweb last December.
CEO Erik Smuts told CapeTalk that Nampak believed its "big turnaround" and debt reduction was sustainable.
"Cans are by far greener than glass…" Smuts said.
And now the company is taking advantage of a global glass shortage caused by supply chain disruptions, to push its cans.
Related stories:
Nampak results: 'It’s a big, sustainable turnaround'
Nampak reports R4b loss, exports to make it less reliant on SA economic recovery
Bruce Whitfield interviews Smuts on The Money Show.
Last year we filled some of our capacity with exports to North America, for very different reasons. But, essentially, this additional demand coming our way and replacing those export orders we did before, comes at a very welcome time.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
Smuts says the demand is the combined result of the Covid-induced glass shortage combined with a global trend to switch from other forms of packaging to cans.
RELATED: Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
It is a short-term opportunity only "in a way".
Short-term I see as more than a year... The disruption because of Covid just presented some opportunity, but if you look globally there is a massive move away from plastic towards cans... I suspect over time that trend will come to South Africa as well.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
We're now running very close to full capacity... I think the future is looking good and requires further capacity.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
However, as you all know, Nampak has a constrained balance sheet and we are in discussion with various parties to see how we can overcome that, but it is certainly a very good opportunity that we do not want to miss.Erik Smuts, CEO - Nampak
Listen to the interview with the Nampak CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_58080809_stain-roof-jars-with-drinks-on-the-assembly-line-for-the-production-of-alcoholic-and-soft-drinks-lin.html?vti=mfhaed0q794gx6pn6x-1-36
More from Business
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
The cold war is hotting up
February marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the Cold WarRead More
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.Read More
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic
The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.Read More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More