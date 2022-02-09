Streaming issues? Report here
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona

9 February 2022 7:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Job creation
SONA
Justin Chadwick
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
State of the Nation Address
ENSafrica
Ravi Naidoo
President Cyril Ramaphosa
BLSA
Charles de Wet
taxes
Youth Employment Service
YES
Busi Mavuso
basic income grant
Citrus Growers Association
SONA2022

Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.

There are around 24 hours to go before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2022 State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

The Money Show spoke to some big names in business to get their input on what Ramaphosa needs to include in his address.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), Busi Mavuso, had a comprehensive list of critical issues she expects the President to address.

These include the long-delayed spectrum allocation, the contentious issue of a basic income grant, the ongoing State of Disaster and, of course, Eskom's performance.

Last but not least, he'll have to say something on Eskom. We've been talking about the Eskom unbundling for quite some time now. The issue of energy security continues to intensify and puts business in a difficult position... the country must be appraised on where we are.

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

The State of the Nation Address is a difficult time for a President who is tasked with reviving an economy ravaged by state capture looting and economic mismanagement... but I'm sure that, in his measured manner, he'll strike a fine balance between addressing the immediate priority of providing financial assistance to those most in need, while ensuring that the longer-term measures we need to get the economy onto a sustained growth trajectory are not derailed.

Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

An obvious way to raise the funding for a basic income grant is to raise taxes, but this would be unwise says Whitfield.

He gets backup from Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

A commitment this year on tax rates, to keep the VAT rate unchanged and to expedite the reduction in the corporate tax rate for companies would be very positive for the economy and emphasize a growth agenda. This would also support tax collections and emphasize the importance of everybody paying tax.

Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

This is the counter-intuitive thing here - when you cut tax rates, what tends to happen in economies... you get greater levels of compliance and you actually end up raising more tax.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Whitfield also speaks to Justin Chadwick (CEO, Citrus Growers Association) whose voice represents South Africa's huge citrus exporting industry.

Chadwick emphasizes the importance of properly functioning ports.

The South African ports are a critical backbone of the economy and so we ask that the government prioritise the ports... Sufficient funds must be allocated to Transnet in this year's budget to invest in critical equipment and personnel in order to ensure an immediate improvement in performance and productivity at the port container terminals, particularly in Durban and Cape Town...

Justin Chadwick, CEO - Citrus Growers Association

With just over 14 million South Africans employed out of a population of 59 million, job creation is another critical issue that needs to be addressed urgently.

Three out every four young people are unemployed. The President needs to do four things for South Africa to get out of this mess.

Ravi Naidoo, CEO - Youth Employment Service

Naidoo lists these as making radical changes to the education system, offering more tax incentives to employers to employ young people, changing employment regulations and cutting red tape.

"And finally, provide assistance to high-growth sectors that will position South Africa well for the future."

That idea of creating opportunities - let the private sector create the opportunities, please Mr President! Stop throwing money at programmes, and put the money into businesses and allow them to do the hiring. I promise you, they will.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the expert views in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona




