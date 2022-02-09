Only 56% of our customers pay their accounts regularly - City of Tshwane





The City of Tshwane has embarked on a revenue collecting campaign from defaulters.

The City is disconnecting clients that have not paid for electricity and have not made arrangements for payments.

Sheraton Hotel, SANDF Navy headquarters, Morning Star Express Hotel among others have found themselves in the dark.

Residential customers owe the City around R8 billion, businesses R4 billion and government departments and embassies owe R1.3 billion.

John Perlman speaks to City of Tshwane executive mayor Randall Williams.

This has been ongoing since the beginning of 2020, they (Sheraton Hotel) disputed one amount and then they just stopped paying. Randall Williams, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane

You find in the City of Tshwane, only about 56% of our customers pay their accounts regularly every month. Randall Williams, Executive Mayor - City of Tshwane

We mean business! Sheraton Hotel in the dark. Make arrangements to pay your account before you find yourself in the dark. Sheraton Hotel is owing us R23 million. #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/a14kUfBASQ — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 9, 2022

The landlord who owns the building that houses the SANDF Navy has paid. Busy reconnecting. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection https://t.co/WGIuwNLgsh — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 9, 2022

[MEDIA STATEMENT] City of Tshwane Executive Mayor joins revenue-collection teams to support them in disconnecting services to defaulting customers. #CoTRevenueCollection #TshwaneYaTima @tshwane_mayor pic.twitter.com/EEu42AYVnS — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 9, 2022

