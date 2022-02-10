Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
People often complain to her about monthly service fees being added to their retail accounts, whether they are spending on their accounts or not says consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
Many Edgars customers who cancelled their accounts - or so they thought - were horrified to discover that their amount owing continued to climb every month, thanks to that monthly service fee on an account which had not been closed.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The reality is that monthly service fees are allowed by the National Credit Act confirms Knowler.
Credit providers are also allowed to charge a one-off initiation fee - the Act says MAY, not MUST.
However all all the car finance banks do it, she says (R1,050 plus VAT).
You can choose to pay the initiation fee upfront, separately, or have it added to your financed deal. I think I’m correct in assuming that most people have it added to the agreement.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler follows up on the case of Centurion resident Joan Mogwera who bought a new VW Polo Vivo three months ago through Nedbank car financier MFC.
She chose to pay the R1,207 to MFC separately, but her December statement showed her account had been debited with the initiation fee.
Although Mogwera provided proof of her payment, MFC told her on three occasions that she was in the wrong.
Nedbank's acknowledged a "glitch" in their response to Knowler.
It was a technical glitch and MFC has called the client to close out with her. They are looking into the glitch to see why it would have happened. But definitely our error and we have apologised to the client.Nedbank
Knowler's advice: If you pay the initiation fee upfront, look at your first statement very closely.
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
