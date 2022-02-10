Sona: Ramaphosa must commit to reform way SOE boards are appointed - IoDSA





Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) CEO Parmi Natesan says President Cyril Ramaphosa on previous State of the Nation Addresses (Sona) committed to reforming the way SOEs board appointments are made however, there hasn't been any action thereafter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make the annual address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.

RELATED: The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Natesan adds that after the State Capture Reports, the time is now for reforming the way board appointments are made.

Cadre appointments trump good governance when it comes to appointments of boards, we don't see how people apply and what criteria they are assessed against, Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation: